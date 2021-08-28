Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Prep football: Kaufman, Tigers win seesaw game against Rice Lake in first matchup between teams in 35 years

By Jon Nowacki, Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Aug. 28—MAPLE — Northwestern football coach Jovin Kroll addressed his team Friday night after its nonconference game against Rice Lake, saying it was the craziest game in terms of momentum swings that he had ever been a part of. Kroll wasn't kidding. This one was the football equivalent of a...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hill
Person
Greg Lake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seesaw#American Football#Tigers#Northwestern#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
High SchoolShelby Star

High school football: Your guide to Week 3 matchups on prep gridiron

Can the Burns offense finally find its rhythm against a young, aggressive Kings Mountain defensive unit?. East Gaston took it on the chin in a 35-7 loss to rival South Point. Stuart Cramer ended a lengthy losing streak of its own by smothering Bessemer City last week. Were those performances a mirage? Or were they part of a trend for either team?
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Santa Barbara Sharks Youth Football Teams Win 2 of 3 Games

Youth football returned to the community last weekend as the Santa Barbara Sharks tackle football teams were in action at Peabody Stadium. The Sharks won two of three games. The Senior Division team erupted for 32 points in eight minutes and beat Ventura 58-0; the Juniors pulled out a 12-6 victory over Moorpark and the Bantams lost to the Oak City Miners of Thousand Oaks, 34-0. The Oak City team was coached by rapper Mack 10.
Randolph County, ALPosted by
Anniston Star

Quick take on prep football: Randolph County Tigers

Pat Prestridge enters the 16th season at Randolph County. He coached the Tigers from 2001-07 then again, 2013 to present. He coached at Oakman between 1997-2000. He’s 149-75 in 19 years as a head coach, leading Randolph County to a Class 2A state title in 2003 and a runner-up finish in 3A in 2017. He’s led the Tigers to the semifinals four times.
Bismarck, ILDanville Commercial-News

PREP FOOTBALL: BHRA football game with Dwight canceled

BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team was set to go to Dwight on Friday for its second game of the season. But on Thursday, Dwight put a stop to that by canceling the game. Dwight was coming off a 60-12 loss to Salt Fork and was starting its first season...
Napa, CAVacaville Reporter

Will C. Wood High football team wins home opener against Napa

Early in the third quarter, Will C. Wood High head coach Jacob Wright made a surprising move to go for it on fourth-and-five at the Wildcats’ own 35-yard line. The move could have backfired in a close game at the time. Instead, Wood quarterback Ken Tilford calmly converted his pass to running back Jayjay Olaes for nine yards. The Wildcats went on to score on the drive en route to a 34-14 win over Napa in the home opener at Wildcat Stadium.
Rice Lake, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Prep football: Rice Lake powers past Medford in season opener

A statement drive and quick points off a turnover put the game out of reach in a hurry. Up a pair of touchdowns, a 99-yard drive from the Rice Lake football team was capped off with a fade pass for a score from quarterback Cole Fenske to receiver Alex Belongia on fourth down to start the final quarter as the Warriors stormed past Medford 28-6 in the season opener for both teams on Friday at Pug Lund Field in Rice Lake.
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

Prep Football: Striegel Not Focusing on Wins, Losses This Year

(Photo Courtesy: Chad Drury / ottumwacourier.com) Mount Pleasant — The Mount Pleasant football team is not putting pressure on wins and losses this year, per head coach Shawn Striegel. Instead, the veteran head coach is aiming for creating a culture of togetherness. The Panthers, who graduated several stalwarts from team’s...
High Schooleverythingramona.com

RHS Football Wins First Game of the Season

The Ramona High School Varsity football team snagged a win against Point Loma High School last Friday, giving players a boost of confidence at the start of their season. RHS Athletic Director and coach Damon Baldwin said that the game included big catches at key moments, including four sacks and two turnovers.
High Schoolheraldcourier.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Prep football predictions for Thursday games

Last meeting: Union 28, Lee High 0 (Feb. 22, 2021 in Big Stone Gap) As usual, the folks in Big Stone Gap and Appalachia have been counting down the hours until the return of the Union Bears. That anticipation was fueled by the surprising playoff run of the Bears in the spring season … Lee High features a proven new head coach in Joey Carroll, but the Generals are saddled by an albatross in the form of a 23-game losing streak. … Zavier Lomax starred in the spring matchup, rushing for 127 yards and three scores on just 11 carries. Lee managed just 86 total yards. … The experience, speed and size of Union will be evident tonight. Lee will try to establish a new personality on offense with players such as running back Grayson Huff and Jace Perkins. … Union accounted for 372 total yards in a 50-7 win last week over Eastside in benefit game action, Lee High fell 29-14 to George Wythe.
Reno, NVnevadasportsnet.com

Bishop Manogue football team's game against Bishop Gorman canceled

The Bishop Manogue football team's game at Bishop Gorman scheduled for Friday has been canceled. The Miners said poor air quality in Reno has canceled practices this week, which would make it unsafe to play its game Friday in Las Vegas. "Due to the smoke, our BMCHS football team has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy