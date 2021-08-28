Bus drivers are hard to find; Issues with transportation crop up as classes begin

Students arrive by bus on the first day of school last September at Windermere Elementary School in Ellington. Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer file

After getting fed up with her daughter’s school bus being frequently late, East Hartford resident Justina Baptiste said she decided to drop her daughter off at school instead.

“Sometimes when it’s winter, it’s so cold outside and the kids are outside freezing,” Baptiste said.

A shortage of school bus drivers in Connecticut has hampered the school transportation system, making life difficult for transportation companies and parents. And with schools resuming in-person learning, the problem is likely to continue unless bus companies hire more drivers.

SAFETY TIPS FOR DRIVERS

With school buses returning to the roads, AAA offers safety tips for drivers of other vehicles.

• Always stop for school buses. Drivers must stop when school buses are stopped and loading or unloading students, even if the flashing red lights are not activated.

• Be extra alert during school arrival and dismissal times when children are walking.

• Slow down in residential neighborhoods and be prepared for increased traffic or pedestrian traffic.

• Come to a complete stop.

• Eliminate distractions. Don’t use your cellphone while driving.

• Obey traffic signs. Don’t roll through stop signs.

Baptiste, who is a Parent Teacher Organization member at Franklin H. Mayberry Elementary School, is not alone in experiencing issues with school transportation.

A Manchester resident, Denisia Thompson, 24, whose daughter is a second-grader at Verplanck Elementary School, said the school bus often would be late in dropping her daughter off in the afternoon.

“We have other things we have to do, so it can be annoying at times,” Thompson said.

Brad Cohen is the president of the Connecticut Operators of School Transportation Association, which is a state association serving about 95% of Connecticut school bus companies. Cohen said the bus driver shortage has been an “acute problem” in Connecticut for a number of years, but has since gotten much worse since COVID-19 hit.

A big reason for the shortage is that older drivers — a large demographic for school bus companies — have opted to retire because of COVID concerns. Cohen said companies have struggled to fill the void due in part to the three-month process that is typically required for new hires who need to obtain their Commercial Driving License and other endorsements.

“When you go to apply for a job, most people are expecting that within a week or two you’ll be working and making money,” Cohen said.

A lack of guaranteed work has been another deterrent for potential bus drivers, according to Bryony Chamberlain, who is the vice president of the school bus division at Dattco. Chamberlain said many drivers who were laid off last year when schools switched to online learning are hesitant to come back as the threat of another shutdown looms.

“Until COVID, we guaranteed 180 days of year,” Chamberlain said. “We lost that guaranteed work for the drivers. That’s been a hard message for some of them to swallow.”

Some bus companies are adding incentives in an effort to recruit new employees and retain current ones. Chamberlain said Dattco is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for new employees in the most severely hit locations, along with a $1,000 employee referral bonus.

And John Hipsher, who is the chief operating officer of M&J Bus Inc., said his company has instituted unprecedented pay increases and attendance bonuses to spur interest in the profession. New bus drivers usually earn a starting wage of $18 an hour, with more experienced drivers earning up to $24 an hour, according to Hipsher.

Rebecca Ortiz, 50, is a bus driver for M&J Bus Inc., which serves a handful of towns in north-central Connecticut. Ortiz said she has been working a lot more hours and covering other bus routes because of the shortages.

“We’re still looking for drivers, because there just aren’t enough buses to go around,” Ortiz said.

A new vaccine mandate by Gov. Ned Lamont will require school contractors, including bus drivers, to show proof of vaccination or consent to weekly testing. Some expect this will make it even more difficult to find drivers.

Chamberlain said she expected the first couple of weeks of school to be “a little bit fraught” with the potential for increased traffic. She asked that parents be patient with and kind to the drivers, saying they are doing the best they can in difficult circumstances.

But without enough bus drivers to cover bus runs, Hipsher said, he expects the upcoming school year to be stressful.

“This is going to be one of the toughest years for all of us in this business,” Hipsher said.