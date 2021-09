The Riverview Sharks will look to get back into their 2019 form, in which they went 8-3 and made their first playoff appearance since 2006, after going 1-8 last season. Riverview is led by five-year Head Coach William Mosel. His shotgun, no-huddle, four-wide offense will be run by senior Jefferson transfer signal-caller Colin Larsen. Mosel thinks that his QB is the complete package with a great football IQ, sound mechanics, a strong arm and playmaking abilities with his feet. Mosel said Larsen is like having an extra coach out on the field—he distributes the ball well, makes great decisions with the football and is very coachable. His teammates lean on him because he is a calming influence as the team leader.