Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

St. Scholastica requires vaccinations for students by Oct. 22

By Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Aug. 28—The College of St. Scholastica is now requiring its students who are participating in in-person learning and activities to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 22, now that one of the COVID-19 vaccines has been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Students can submit exemption forms,...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Student Health Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Collegesnny360.com

St. Lawrence University announces employee vaccination requirement

CANTON — St. Lawrence University is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new policy was shared with university employees on Thursday in an email from St. Lawrence’s senior staff members. “Implementing a vaccine requirement for employees has been a difficult decision, and we recognize that there...
Collegesnews-shield.com

LSU students will need to present proof of COVID vaccination by Oct. 15

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU students will have until Oct. 15 to show proof of full vaccination or present the paperwork to formally opt out of the inoculations, LSU System President William F. Tate IV wrote students and faculty Tuesday morning. Those students who choose to go unvaccinated will have...
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

UB reports 99% student vaccination rate as first week of classes ends

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the first week of the fall semester at the University at Buffalo wrapping up, UB officials are pleased to report an extremely high COVID-19 vaccination rate among students. UB’s student vaccination rate is 99% — the highest in the State University of New York (SUNY) system...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

St. Paul schools require vaccines for teachers and staff

Vaccines needed. KARE reports: “ The St. Paul Board of Education approved in unanimous vote Friday morning a requirement for all teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. The measure makes the district among the first in the state to do so. … The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 15.”
Collegeswinonaradio.com

Saint Mary’s Expects Students, Staff to be Fully Vaccinated by Oct. 8

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)- Saint Mary’s University expects all students and staff to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have filed an exemption from getting the shot by Oct. 8. The university made the updated protocol announcement Monday. It came off the heels of the FDA granting full authorization for...
Parma, OHideastream.org

200 Parma City Schools Students In Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

This week, 30 Parma City School students and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Two hundred students are in quarantine because of their exposure to COVID-19, but the district has not ordered a mask mandate for students or staff. Parma Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said the number in quarantine...
Collegeshometownsource.com

College of St. Scholastica to officially celebrate its St. Cloud expansion

The College of St. Scholastica will celebrate the expansion of its St. Cloud Campus with a ribbon-cutting and open house event Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The $1 million expansion was officially completed in the summer of 2020 and doubled the College’s existing learning spaces for nursing students.
Madison, WImadison

UW-Madison reports 90% campus vaccination rate

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Thursday that it’s met and exceeded its goals for campus vaccination rates — without implementing a vaccine mandate. "Ninety percent of the entire campus community is now fully vaccinated," a UW news release reported. As of Sept. 1, 88% of students and 92% of employees...
Madison, WIcwbradio.com

UW-System Celebrating High Vaccination Rates of Students and Staff

(WMTV) The University of Wisconsin is celebrating meeting or exceeding its COVID-19 vaccination goals among students and staff heading into the fall semester. According to numbers released Thursday, nine in ten people in the Madison campus community are fully vaccinated. Among students, UW numbers show 91 percent of the ones who will attend in-person classes on campus have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 88 percent have already completed their series and the subsequent two-week waiting period.
Educationminnesotareformer.com

St. Paul to require staffers, vendors to get vaccinated

The St. Paul Board of Education passed a resolution Friday requiring all staff members, contractors, vendors and visitors to be fully vaccinated or receive weekly COVID-19 testing, beginning Oct. 15. Staffers and others will have to provide “acknowledgement” of vaccination, rather than proof, under the resolution. Employees’ vaccination status will...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Educationcentralrecorder.com

School Children will be able to receive their vaccines from next week

Plans to vaccinate schoolchildren across the country against Covid-19 are expected to get the go-ahead this month even though the Government’s scientific advisers have not recommended a mass rollout. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, (JCVI), stated the following: “margin of benefit is considered too small” It is important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy