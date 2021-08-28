Cancel
Public Health

Russian deaths of COVID-infected people hit record in July

MOSCOW (AP) — A new report from Russia's state statistics agency shows the country recorded a record number of deaths in July of people infected with coronavirus. The report from the Rosstat agency said 50,421 people suffering from COVID-19 died during the month, sharply higher than the previous record of 44,435 in December. However, the agency said in the report that only 38,992 deaths were directly attributed to the disease. In another 5,206 deaths, the virus was assessed as likely the main cause but that more investigation would be need; in 1,449 other cases the virus contributed to deaths but was not the main cause. The report said Russia had seen 215,265 virus-related deaths by the end of July — more than the 180,840 cited by the national coronavirus task force.

WorldUS News and World Report

Sydney Hospitals Battle Coronavirus as Daily Infections Hit Record

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney's COVID-19 infections hit a daily record on Wednesday, putting parts of the health system under pressure, officials said, calling for vaccinations to be stepped up to stem the tide of hospital admissions. Despite two months of lockdowns in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW) state reported 919 new...
Pharmaceuticalswcn247.com

Germany urges vaccine shots; warns of fall COVID-19 surge

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top health official has called on more citizens to get vaccinated. He is warning that if the numbers don’t go up, Germany's hospitals may get overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients toward the end of the year. Health Minister Jens Spahn tweets that “we need at least 5 million vaccinations for a safe autumn and winter.” More than 61% of the German population, or 50.9 million people, are fully vaccinated. However, the daily vaccination rate has been dropping while infection cases have been going up again for weeks. On Saturday, Germany’s disease control agency reported 10,835 new COVID-19 cases, up over 500 from a week ago.
Protestswcn247.com

Russians rally against govt pressure on independent media

MOSCOW (AP) — Several dozen Russians have gathered in Moscow to protest the crackdown by Russian authorities on independent media. The small rally on Saturday was organized by several opposition candidates in the September parliamentary election. It was officially billed as a meeting between candidates and voters in order to avoid accusations of staging an unauthorized rally. The candidates condemned the recent designation of several independent media outlets as “foreign agents.” That label in Russia carries strong pejorative connotations. Independent media in Russia have faced increased pressure ahead of the Sept. 19 vote, which is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the presidential election in 2024.
Public Health
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Texas State
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
WorldBBC

Covid: What Israel tells us about the way out of the pandemic

Israel's booster vaccination programme - offering a third shot to over-40s - has begun to show signs of success. But the country's recent spike in cases has ignited debate about the future of the vaccination programme and the ongoing pandemic. It had virtually returned to normal life by this spring,...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab

SAO PAULO (AP) — Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs, in a sign of the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant. Rio de Janeiro, currently Brazil’s epicenter for the variant and home to one of its largest elderly populations, began administering the boosters Wednesday. Northeastern cities Salvador and Sao Luis started on Monday, and the most populous city of Sao Paulo will begin Sept. 6. The rest of the nation will follow the next week. France, Italy, China and Chile are among those countries offering boosters, but much greater shares of their populations are fully inoculated than the 30% in Brazil.
Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

