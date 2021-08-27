Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Young Boy Has An Encounter With Some Gang Members He'll Never Forge

By Eric Z. Gasa
storyblend.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Back when I was a kid living in Atlanta, I was walking home from school when I heard a bunch of scuffling coming between these two buildings up the way. Curious I took a peek and found something I wish I hadn’t walked into. In the alleyway, there were three gang members absolutely beating the heck out of this guy by some dumpsters. All of them had ski masks on. I froze and one of them made eye contact with me.

www.storyblend.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Members#Forge#Atlanta#An Encounter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Accidentsohmymag.co.uk

Freak accident: Aunt dies after making nephew bacon sandwich

An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that:
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
RelationshipsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Jamerria Hall Confesses To Killing Her Two Children, Six-Year-Old Da’neria Thomas & Eight-Year-Old Davin Thomas, After Their Bodies Were Found At Southwest Baltimore Apartment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mother has been arrested after her two children were found dead in Southwest Baltimore. Police said 28-year-old Jamerria Hall confessed to killing her two children, six-year-old Da’neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas. She was arrested Wednesday morning. “We can confirm now that the mother 28-year-old Jamerria Hall is the suspect, in this case, having confessed to murdering her children. She’s currently in custody and detectives will be pursuing criminal charges,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. Police said someone called them to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon because something smelled bad. When officers got there, they found the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy