How Paul The New Sales Director Got Fired In 15 Seconds Flat

Sometime around 2003, I was on a business trip and at the hotel the night before preparing for the client presentation. Seven of us including, myself, and a new sales director named Paul. We’re projecting the slide deck onto the wall using Paul’s laptop. Paul has to take another call so he leaves and we continue. Someone wants to add a slide with some of our company’s background so we open up a browser window to go to our company’s site and, of course, some adult videos open up. The lady driving the laptop frantically tries to close the window but that just spawns two or three new windows with new lewd material. She tried to stay ahead of it for like 10 seconds before just unplugging the laptop from the projector.