Watch: P Nation And JYPE Trainees Go Head-To-Head In Billboard, Concept, And Girl Group Missions for “LOUD”
On the August 28 episode of SBS’s “LOUD,” the P Nation and JYP Entertainment teams held another live competition and revealed more eliminated trainees. “LOUD” is currently in the phase where JYP Entertainment and P Nation’s respective trainee groups battle it out in live broadcasts to determine the final teams for debut. One agency has to win two out of the three missions, and for the agency that loses, the trainee with the lowest fan votes will be eliminated. One trainee from each agency is also eliminated in each live broadcast round unless Park Jin Young and PSY save them with their “wild cards.”www.soompi.com
