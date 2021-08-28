Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Watch: P Nation And JYPE Trainees Go Head-To-Head In Billboard, Concept, And Girl Group Missions for “LOUD”

By C. Hong
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the August 28 episode of SBS’s “LOUD,” the P Nation and JYP Entertainment teams held another live competition and revealed more eliminated trainees. “LOUD” is currently in the phase where JYP Entertainment and P Nation’s respective trainee groups battle it out in live broadcasts to determine the final teams for debut. One agency has to win two out of the three missions, and for the agency that loses, the trainee with the lowest fan votes will be eliminated. One trainee from each agency is also eliminated in each live broadcast round unless Park Jin Young and PSY save them with their “wild cards.”

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lee Seung Gi
Person
Psy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Groups#Trainees#Billboard#Wild Card#Sbs#The P Nation#Jyp Entertainment#P Nation#Jype#Red Velvet#Girls Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
Related
Entertainmentallkpop.com

Meet the Half Filipino-Half Korean Member of JYPE's Loud Team

Survival show LOUD is one step closer to their final debut members. Two groups will debut under JYP and PSY's P-nation as the trainees enter the 5th Round of the show. Meet Youn Dongyeon of the JYPE Team, who is Half Filipino-Half Korean. If he makes his debut, he will be the first Half Filipino Male Kpop idol.
TV Showskpopstarz.com

'LOUD!' Live Broadcast Round Begins, JYPE and P-Nation Prepare for the First Stage

SBS' "LOUD!" finally begins the most anticipated live broadcast round on August 21. "LOUD!" is the trending audition survival program that was created by JYP Entertainment founder Jinyoung Park and P-Nation creator Psy. They will both create two new boy groups that will debut from their own agencies, making them the "World Wide Boy Group of 2021."
TV & VideosSoompi

“LOUD” Contestants Take On First Live Performance As JYPE And P Nation Trainees + 3 Trainees Eliminated

On the August 21 episode of SBS’s “LOUD,” the new JYP Entertainment trainees and the new P Nation trainees performed on a live broadcast for the first time. Last episode, “LOUD” completed the casting round, where contestants were drafted into either JYP Entertainment or P Nation or eliminated from the show. The new JYPE trainees are Lee Gye Hun, Mitsuyuki Amaru, Lee Dong Hyeon, Park Yong Geon, Zo Doo Hyun, Okamoto Keiju, Youn Dong Yeon, Kang Hyun Woo, and Yoon Min. The new P Nation trainees are Cheon Jun Hyeok, Woo Kyung Jun, Eun Hwi, Daniel Jikal, Choi Tae Hun, Oh Sung Jun, Tanaka Koki, Lee Ye Dam, Jang Hyun Soo, and Kim Dong Hyun.
BusinessSoompi

Sandara Park Joins Sunmi And GOT7’s BamBam In Abyss Company

Sandara Park has officially signed with Abyss Company!. On September 1, Abyss Company welcomed Sandara Park to the agency with a social media post, new profile images, and a video. The agency shared, “We are happy to be part of the new beginning of Sandara Park, who has been loved...
EntertainmentSoompi

Girls’ Generation Talks About Possibility Of Group Comeback + When They Feel An Age Gap With Younger Idols

On the September 1 episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” all eight members of Girls’ Generation came together to make a special guest appearance on the show. The members confessed that it hadn’t been easy to get everyone together for the program, revealing that Sooyoung and Tiffany had taken the lead in encouraging the others to agree to the guest appearance.
EntertainmentSoompi

Stray Kids, Lee Mujin, Lee Chan Won, And BTS Top Weekly Gaon Charts

On September 2, Gaon Chart revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 22 through 28. Lee Mujin once again reigned on the overall digital chart and streaming chart with “Traffic light,” while trot star Lee Chan Won topped the download chart with “Convenience store.” Stray Kids’ new album “NOEASY” took No. 1 on the album chart, and their title track “Thunderous” ranked No. 1 on the BGM chart (which tracks songs that people purchase to use as background music for blogs and KakaoTalk). BTS remained No. 1 on the social chart.
MusicSoompi

All The Ways The “Kingdom: Legendary War” And “Road To Kingdom” Groups Reigned This Summer

Mnet’s competition show “Kingdom: Legendary War” ended right before summer began, just about a year after its predecessor “Road to Kingdom” wrapped up in June 2020. And in the wake of these two shows, the groups that competed on them have been slaying the K-pop scene with fantastic new music and a whole host of other activities. In fact, nearly every “Kingdom” and “Road to Kingdom” group made a comeback this summer, and they have all been so busy with activities that it’s hard to keep track! To keep you in the loop, here’s a rundown of all the highlights from this summer: the groups’ title songs, special releases, K-dramas, and variety shows that you’ll want to check out.
EntertainmentSoompi

BTS, Yoo Jae Suk, And More Win At 48th Korean Broadcasting Awards

The 48th Korean Broadcasting Awards announced its winners!. On September 2, the Korean Broadcasters Association revealed this year’s winners for its annual award ceremony. 29 programs and 28 individuals were awarded as the final winners. Kim So Hyun was recognized as the top actress for her work in KBS’s “River...
MusicLantern

K-pop group Stray Kids embraces ‘noise music’ in new album ‘NOEASY’

Released Aug. 23, Stray Kids’ second full-length album, “NOEASY,” has been quickly climbing the charts, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard World Album Chart as of Tuesday. Stray Kids, the eight-member K-pop group under JYP Entertainment, started promoting their new album July 21, dropping song teasers and “Unveil” trailers...
MusicSoompi

MAMAMOO Drops First Teaser For Upcoming Comeback With Compilation Album

At the end of August, RBW announced that MAMAMOO was releasing a compilation album that will have new versions of their past hit songs and also a brand new song. This will be MAMAMOO’s first comeback since Solar, Moonbyul, and Hwasa renewed their contracts with RBW. Wheein did not renew her contract (she is now signed to THE L1VE) but she will continue to be part of MAMAMOO for group promotional activities.
TV & VideosSoompi

SBS Shares Exciting Lineup Of Dramas Airing This Year

SBS will be releasing three star-studded dramas in the Friday-Saturday time slot before 2021 is over!. First off, there’s “One the Woman,” an upcoming comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to find her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee will take on two roles as chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na and corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo. The drama will also star Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon, and Lee Won Geun.
Celebritiesbuffalonynews.net

Justin Bieber to perform at MTV VMAs 2021

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber will grace the MTV Music Video Awards (VMAs) stage with an epic performance for the first time in six years. The singer is leading this year's award nominations with seven nods. As per Variety, the last time Bieber took the VMAs stage...
EntertainmentSoompi

September Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!. The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from August 4 to September 3. Yoo Jae Suk...
WorldSoompi

Gong Myung Joins “House On Wheels” Season 3 As Youngest Member

Gong Myung is joining the third season of tvN’s “House on Wheels”!. “House on Wheels” is a variety show that shows the cast traveling to quiet spots in Korea in a portable home and bringing along people who are special to them, such as friends or family. The first season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy