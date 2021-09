On September 2, Gaon Chart revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 22 through 28. Lee Mujin once again reigned on the overall digital chart and streaming chart with “Traffic light,” while trot star Lee Chan Won topped the download chart with “Convenience store.” Stray Kids’ new album “NOEASY” took No. 1 on the album chart, and their title track “Thunderous” ranked No. 1 on the BGM chart (which tracks songs that people purchase to use as background music for blogs and KakaoTalk). BTS remained No. 1 on the social chart.