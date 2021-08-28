Cancel
NBA

Kobe Bryant Once Lost to a Lakers Reporter in an ‘Intense’ Game of Ping-Pong but Still Ultimately Showed Them Why He Was a Legend: ‘He Was Taking the Ping-Pong Game so Seriously’

By David Wysong
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kobe Bryant’s relentless drive led to him becoming a legend on the basketball court for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, his competitiveness wasn’t just exclusive to the sport that made him so famous; Bryant wanted to be the best at everything. Back in 2013, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell learned this...

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

