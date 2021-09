BRISTOL, TN - Kenneth Roy Weems, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Friday, August 27, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born October 22, 1947 in Church Hill, Tenn., a son of the late Frank and Katie Kanipe Weems. Kenneth was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired from Eastman and was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.