After more than 25 years working in Hays public schools, Amy Wasinger is familiar to many people in the Hays community. But what few of them know is the extent to which Wasinger has gone to expand her knowledge and skills within the teaching profession. A Fort Hays State University alum, Amy earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in special education, both at FHSU. She has also gone on to earn National Board Certification (NBPTS), something accomplished by only a relatively small group of teachers. She has also acquired an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) endorsement from FHSU, became certified as a reading specialist and Reading Recovery teacher, and is currently working to become a facilitator for LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling).