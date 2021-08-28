Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ PS5 File Size Weighs 17 GB

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been made to pray after the last delay, but every day it is closer to seeing the light. Will be next September 21st when we can enjoy this promising adventure from Ember Lab, which will come to PS5, PS4 and PC. Meanwhile, we already know how many GB of free space we will need on the SSD of the new Sony console, thanks to the data provided by PlayStation Game Size, the Twitter profile that is dedicated to collecting information on PlayStation Store records. In addition, we also know what day can we proceed to your pre-download.