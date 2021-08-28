Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ PS5 File Size Weighs 17 GB
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is now roughly a month away from release and that gives PlayStation 5 owners fairly enough time to free up their hard drives. Taking to Twitter earlier today, PlayStation Game Size revealed that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will require around 17 GB of storage space on PS5. That file size however does not include a day-one patch. The game will be available to pre-load a few days before launch and hence, players should have a bit more free space available when the day-one patch finally hits.segmentnext.com
Comments / 0