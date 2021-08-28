Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Rand Paul Claims 'Hatred for Trump' Hindering Research Into Ivermectin as COVID Treatment

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, argued that "hatred for Trump" is hindering research into ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Some conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump have promoted ivermectin, a drug primarily used to deworm livestock such as horses and cows, as a viable treatment for COVID-19. Scientific research has not shown the drug to be effective in treating the novel coronavirus, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned Americans not to use the drug for COVID-19 infections.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 63

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ivermectin#Covid#Republican#Americans#Gop#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Nbc News#Ktrk Tv#Newsweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsIndiana Gazette

Ron DeSantis, how many COVID deaths are enough?

Republican politics have become oppositional politics: Deny the science, demean the media, own the libs. Conservatives are less defined by what they are for than by what they are against. Donald Trump put this concept on steroids because it was beneficial to him as a strategy. He framed himself as...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Why are US anti-vaxxers touting a horse dewormer as a cure for Covid?

Republican congressman Louie Gohmert, a loyal Washington ally of former US president Donald Trump, drew a round of applause during a speech in Texas on Friday in which he endorsed the use of ivermectin – an anti-parasitic drug commonly deployed to treat intestinal worms and lice in livestock – as a cure for Covid-19 in humans.“The trouble is, these vaccines, they were only approved for emergency use,” Gohmert told a crowd at the Texas Youth Summit in Conroe, an event at which fellow MAGA luminaries Ted Cruz, Kayleigh McEnany, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk were also speaking.“Now you have Pfizer...
Kentucky Stateleoweekly.com

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell Stresses COVID-19 Vaccination in New Ad

Is Mitch McConnell actually trying to do the right thing?. We’re not sure we’d go that far, but the U.S. Senator from Kentucky is urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, so that’s something. McConnell appears in a new public service announcement about coronavirus vaccination, just as Kentucky experiences a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

DeSantis echoes Trump by blaming testing for high rate of Covid infections in Florida children

Echoing Donald Trump, who frequently argued extensive Covid testing “makes us look bad,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis has argued that his state’s surge in Covid numbers among young people was actually over-representing the problem because of widespread testing.“As the whole back to school stuff and some of that testing goes, I actually think it’s going down in school-age kids, it’s just that they’re testing so much that the numbers are being held, but the percent positive I do think is going down,” the Republican governor and Trump loyalist said at a press conference on Monday.Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) takes...
Public HealthMSNBC

Some GOP politicians needlessly make ivermectin problem worse

Over the course of the Covid-19 crisis, Americans have seen all kinds of strange and unexpected developments. When a sitting president raised the prospect of injecting patients with disinfectants, for example, it was tempting to think we'd reached rock bottom. Little did we know at the time that the United...

Comments / 0

Community Policy