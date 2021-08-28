Rand Paul Claims 'Hatred for Trump' Hindering Research Into Ivermectin as COVID Treatment

Echoing Donald Trump, who frequently argued extensive Covid testing “makes us look bad,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis has argued that his state’s surge in Covid numbers among young people was actually over-representing the problem because of widespread testing.“As the whole back to school stuff and some of that testing goes, I actually think it’s going down in school-age kids, it’s just that they’re testing so much that the numbers are being held, but the percent positive I do think is going down,” the Republican governor and Trump loyalist said at a press conference on Monday.Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) takes...