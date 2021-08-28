Rand Paul Claims 'Hatred for Trump' Hindering Research Into Ivermectin as COVID Treatment
Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, argued that "hatred for Trump" is hindering research into ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Some conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump have promoted ivermectin, a drug primarily used to deworm livestock such as horses and cows, as a viable treatment for COVID-19. Scientific research has not shown the drug to be effective in treating the novel coronavirus, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned Americans not to use the drug for COVID-19 infections.www.newsweek.com
