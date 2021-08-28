Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Pics of Daughters Zaya and Kaavia at the Eiffel Tower

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are having the time of their lives on the ‘Wade World Tour’ as they yacht around the Mediterranean. Dwyane Wade, 39, and Gabrielle Union, 48, have jetted off on a European getaway, and appear to be enjoying every moment of their “Wade World Tour.” The former NBA star, and the Bring It On actress were all smiles as they posed for a series of new snaps while vacationing on a yacht in the Mediterranean. Dwyane took to Instagram on August 25 to share pics of himself and Gabby getting cozy in front of the yacht railing, while laughing and smiling sweetly at each other.