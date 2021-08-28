Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Pics of Daughters Zaya and Kaavia at the Eiffel Tower
Gabrielle Union's daughters are enjoying their European family vacation. The star shared a series of adorable pics of her stepdaughter Zaya Wade and her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade yesterday, in the latest post from her family's Wade World Tour. The pair were all smiles as Zaya gave her little sis a piggyback ride in front of the Eiffel Tower in Pairs. They also enjoyed a lovely picnic, with Kaavia munching on some croissants in one pic.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 15