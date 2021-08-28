Cancel
Nebraska State

Former UCF HC Scott Frost Under Fire at Nebraska, Leads Huskers in First Game Today

By Brian Smith
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost has been the media darling before. Now, he’s in the crosshairs of the media, as well as the NCAA, for possible NCAA infractions. After leading UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, Frost left UCF for his alma mater, Nebraska. Since that time things have spiraled into an abyss as it relates to winning, but recent allegations might even do more damage than what the Cornhuskers garnered on the gridiron.

Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts comments on Scott Frost's job security at Nebraska

Scott Frost is 12-20 through three seasons at Nebraska, and with a new Athletic Director hired, many people wonder if Frost is on the hot seat. On ESPN’s famed College Gameday this morning, reporter Gene Wojciechowski talked to Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s new athletic director, about Frost’s job status going into the season.
Nebraska StatePosted by
FanSided

Nebraska loss to Illini has Scott Frost on Twitter’s hot seat

Nebraska had a poor start to the 2021 season, and Twitter users already have head coach Scott Frost on the hot seat. The 2021 college football season officially kicked off on Saturday, and one of the first games featured Illinois taking on Nebraska. This is an important year for the program, especially for head coach Scott Frost, who had a 12-20 start to his tenure.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

‘Go hire Mark Stoops.’ Could Kentucky coach replace Scott Frost at Nebraska?

If Scott Frost’s seat wasn’t already hot at Nebraska, a 30-22 loss to Illinois in “week zero” got the burner quickly turned up last Saturday. Frost continued to stoke the flames in a news conference Monday. “About half of our game plan was out the window when they lined up how they did,” he said, eliciting the kind of mockery befitting of such a statement.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Here's what Scott Frost said following Nebraska's first win of 2021

Nebraska made sure to experience a letdown in Week 1, steamrolling Fordham behind a strong performance from quarterback Adrian Martinez. Early on, the Rams came out swinging and prepared to play tough Saturday afternoon. Even after falling behind, Fordham continued to fight hard on defense and never let up the intensity.
Nebraska Statechatsports.com

Did pressure to win at Nebraska turn Scott Frost into a cheater? | Commentary

Nebraska, Scott Frost, Rollins College, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Charlie Daniels. As news spread throughout college football last week that the beleaguered Nebraska Cornhuskers and embattled coach Scott Frost were under NCAA investigation, the words of legendary Rollins basketball coach Tom Klusman came to mind. I interviewed Klusman several years...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
Lincoln, NEhailvarsity.com

They Said It: Scott Frost Discusses 52-7 Win Over Fordham

Nebraska coach Scott Frost met with the media following the Huskers’ 52-7 win over Fordham. Frost spoke about starting slow but rallying, having fans back in Memorial Stadium, getting to empty the bench and more. Here is the full transcript from his time with the media. On settling into the...

