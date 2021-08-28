Former UCF HC Scott Frost Under Fire at Nebraska, Leads Huskers in First Game Today
Current Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost has been the media darling before. Now, he’s in the crosshairs of the media, as well as the NCAA, for possible NCAA infractions. After leading UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, Frost left UCF for his alma mater, Nebraska. Since that time things have spiraled into an abyss as it relates to winning, but recent allegations might even do more damage than what the Cornhuskers garnered on the gridiron.www.si.com
