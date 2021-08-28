Cancel
NFL

After COVID fine, Bills' Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccinated

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has changed his tuned after a recent fine.

Earlier this week, McKenzie and fellow Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley were nicked around $14,000 for breaking mask-wearing protocols. According to reports, McKenzie was spotted by NFL representatives at the Bills’ team facilities in Orchard Park while not wearing a mask when he was supposed to since he was unvaccinated.

Afterword, McKenzie and Beasley were both vocal about their frustrations with the fines. Evidently, McKenzie then decided to do something about it.

He posted a video to his social media page on Instagram. McKenzie wrote “for the greater good” and it’s a picture of himself holding a vaccination card.

McKenzie has started the process of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here’s a screenshot of the video:

The news on the fines came during the same week as the Bills having to send multiple players home to quarantine due to NFL COVID safety protocols. McKenzie was not among those, but something this past week changed his mind.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott expressed that he was “very frustrated” about the situation over the past few days and also recently, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins shared his story about his own battle with the virus. Both could’ve potentially played a part for McKenzie.

Considering side effects from the vaccination shot that some experience, it appears McKenzie is not going to play on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers in his team’s preseason finale. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury as well.

