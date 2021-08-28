Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Feel the burn: Coal carrying championship returns to village

By Tom Eden
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DeySs_0bfkzhX700
Competitors in the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships through the streets of Kelty in Fife (Jane BarlowPA) (PA Wire)

Scotland’s coal carrying championship has been held after a five-year hiatus, with former prime minister Gordon Brown on hand to present the prizes.

Men women and children competed in a series of races to carry coal sacks for a kilometre through the Fife village of Kelty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljFyf_0bfkzhX700
Competitors in the women’s race (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9PYg_0bfkzhX700
Competitors after finishing in the men’s race (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkpB9_0bfkzhX700
Even children had a go (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Founded in 1995 by organiser Michael Boyle to honour Kelty’s coal-mining heritage, the annual event has attracted thousands of spectators.

However, a lack of sponsorship in past years and then the coronavirus pandemic meant this is the first championship to be held since 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oMMd_0bfkzhX700
Fancy dress was on show for the mascot race (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Xw5A_0bfkzhX700
Former prime minister Gordon Brown speaks to the crowd in Kelty (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWmRO_0bfkzhX700
Crowds cheered on the sack-bearers (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The races began at the RBS building on the main street, with men carrying 50kg bags of coal, women 25kg bags and children 15kg bags to the finish line at Kelty primary school.

Prizes were awarded by Mr Brown, the former Fife MP, and a director of this year’s sponsor National Pride UK, who have recently bought the former St Ninians and Loch Fitty coal mine with the intention of building a leisure and wellness park on the site.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

72K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#First Championship#Mining Equipment#Rbs#National Pride Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Newry, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

2021 North American Wife Carrying Championship At Sunday River

Hey Mainers, you’ve carried her across the threshold, so this should be no biggie! Right?. The Annual North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River, located at 15 South Ridge Road, in Newry, Maine, is a go, on Saturday, October 9th, from 10am-2pm. Celebrate all the fun of this crazy event, with activities for the whole family.
CharitiesBBC

Man born with four kidneys in 1,000 mile charity challenge

A man born with four kidneys is walking from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise money for research. Tom Goodwin was nine-months-old when he received life changing treatment at Bristol Children's Hospital, which left him with three functioning kidneys. Calling himself "Kidney Tom" in tribute to the late Sir...

Comments / 0

Community Policy