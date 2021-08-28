Cancel
Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, the World Health Organization says 80% of kids are not getting enough physical activity. Life Time just recently launched Kids Studio Classes available for children aged 5 to 13! Big Al Sams was there getting physical!

Related
Kidsminnesotamonthly.com

Mask to School?: Tips for Families with Kids Returning to Class

This interview appears as part of Minnesota Monthly’s Top Doctors feature in the magazine’s Sept/Oct issue. COVID-19 vaccines have played a central role in moving Minnesotans safely back to daily life. For families with children under 12, instances of transmission and serious illness are lower, but in-person classes this fall still have risks. With new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant still spreading, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics urge all students and staff to wear masks when they return to classes.
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Best Karate and Taekwondo Classes for Kids in NYC

Karate and Taekwondo have taken the world by storm! Whether you see it on tv or when playing your favorite video games, kids can’t seem to get enough of it. Yes, being able to do some cool moves intrigues kids the most, but taekwondo and karate classes are also great for a kid’s development. Many classes focus on teaching kids discipline and respect for themselves and others around them, which is why parents also love it too! Have your kids learn some important skills while having some fun at these awesome karate and taekwondo classes!
Syracuse, NYRomesentinel.com

Plein Air Paint Out artists host Kids Paint Out Classes

OLD FORGE — Some of the top Plein Air Artists in the region will invite kids to come to View for an outdoor painting lesson on Tuesday, Aug. 31. “The Kids Paint Out Classes are an incredible opportunity to be creative, learn some painting techniques, and have fun under the big tent at View with professional artists,” organizers said.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Arts council offers Zoom culinary class for kids

Registration is open for “hands-on, culinary experiences for youth under the instruction of nutrition experts and professional chefs,” according to an Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) release. Beginning Sept. 8, ACAC will conduct four six-week sessions of Kids Dinner Club via Zoom throughout the school year, according to the release.
Kidsqchron.com

Allure Art Studio debuts kids work

Participants of the Allure Art Studio summer program showcased their work to their friends, families and potential buyers in Hollis last week. The art students, ages 7 to 13, were proud to show off the work that they toiled over for six weeks at the studio at 197-05 Jamaica Ave., according to Allure Art Studio founder and instructor Amy Simon. During the summer, the predominantly Black and Afro-Latino students learned about artists and authors from their background like Bisa Butler (fiber and quilt artist), Jean-Michel Basquiat (graffiti, street artist and neo-expressionist), JaNay Brown-Wood author of “Imani’s Moon,” “Empire” actress Grace Byers’ “I Am Enough,” Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow’s “Your Name is a Song” and Junot Diaz’s “Islandborn.”
Harford County, MDnny360.com

Raise the Barre Studio of Dance keeps kids on their toes

BALTIMORE — When the pandemic forced all the dance-loving children in Harford County, Maryland, to hang up their tutus and put away their jazz shoes, Danielle Forgione and Melissa DeSantis knew they had to do something. Not only were their own daughters distraught at unexpectedly losing an activity — and...
Columbia, MDPosted by
AL.com

Back to class: Zeroing in on strategies to catch kids up in math

We know what will work to help kids catch up after the pandemic’s unprecedented disruptions to education. This story was produced by The Hechinger Report as part of a collaboration with The Alabama Education Lab at AL.com. Read more stories in this series here. Kathy Neumann’s third graders at Longfellow...
Champaign, ILchambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Kids Classes and Teams

The Champaign-Urbana area has a variety of offerings for kids classes and teams in the fall. Activities that keep your kids active and engaged? Check. Activities that stretch your kids brain power? Check. Activities that your kids will be asking to go to? Check. We have the info on a variety of extra curricular activities that kids will enjoy all year long.
Williamson County, TNNashville Parent

Williamson County 4-H Courses Bring STEM to Life in Fall Classes for Kids

Fun lessons in CSI, robotics, drones, solar and more taught by local engineers & educators. For decades, the 4-H Program through the University of Tennessee’s Extension Office system has introduced thousands of school-aged children to educational opportunities in traditional subjects such as agriculture and home economics. But today’s 4-H Program in Williamson County is far more diverse in its course offerings, bringing 21st century concepts in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to life through a series of fun courses taught by local professionals willing to lend their expertise in the classroom.
Johnston, IAwho13.com

Back to school jitters for parents as kids head to first day of classes

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The school year begins for a few districts in the Des Moines metro Monday, including Johnston, Southeast Polk, and Boone. Shelby Patterson recently moved her kids from the Johnston Community School District to the Dallas Grimes Center Community School District. Patterson said she’s happy masks won’t be required in the classroom this year.
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

School COVID-19 strategies largely the same, focus on keeping kids in class

Pencils, check. Notebooks, check. Masks, check — but what about other COVID-19 mitigation measures from last year, like temperature checks? That depends. This year, the goal for local schools is to be as close to normal as they can safely — and legally — manage, officials said, but there is more leeway from the state on some aspects. While masks and staff vaccines are state mandates, social distancing and close-contact definitions have loosened.
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

Collaborative USC project connects kids with world-class educators

What started as a way for local kids to learn from USC professors has evolved into a chance for students around the country to gain access to extraordinary academic opportunities. It’s called The Discovery Project, and Elizabeth Currid-Halkett from the USC Price School of Public Policy, Sandra Kaplan from the...

