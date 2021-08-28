Kids Studio Classes

Participants of the Allure Art Studio summer program showcased their work to their friends, families and potential buyers in Hollis last week. The art students, ages 7 to 13, were proud to show off the work that they toiled over for six weeks at the studio at 197-05 Jamaica Ave., according to Allure Art Studio founder and instructor Amy Simon. During the summer, the predominantly Black and Afro-Latino students learned about artists and authors from their background like Bisa Butler (fiber and quilt artist), Jean-Michel Basquiat (graffiti, street artist and neo-expressionist), JaNay Brown-Wood author of “Imani’s Moon,” “Empire” actress Grace Byers’ “I Am Enough,” Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow’s “Your Name is a Song” and Junot Diaz’s “Islandborn.”
