Innsbrook is excited to announce the return of its annual fall Car and Truck Show on October 2 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Charrette Creek Commons, located just 45 minutes west of St. Louis inside the Innsbrook Resort gates. People of all ages are invited to cruise in and experience the beauty of Innsbrook while exploring and learning about the unique collection of vehicles on display. This event is free and open to the public.