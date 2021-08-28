Big Norris crash at Eau Rouge red-flags qualifying
Lando Norris suffered a big crash at Eau Rouge in wet conditions to cause a red flag in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver had been fastest in both Q1 and Q2 and looked to be a real threat for his first pole position in Formula 1, but those two sessions took place on intermediate tires as a wet track slowly dried. Heavy rain at the start of Q3 saw the first few drivers head out on full wet tires and Sebastian Vettel radioed in saying there was too much standing water and the session should be red flagged.racer.com
