Mesut Ozil tweets 'trust the process' after Arsenal defeat to Manchester City
Mesut Ozil has been left heartbroken by Arsenal's disastrous 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, tweeting 'Trust the process" with a series of sad emojis. The 32-year-old was bombed out of the squad during his time under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates stadium, before eventually leaving the club in January 2021. His presence caused friction within the fanbase, with supporters taking sides between the creative midfielder and his coach.www.90min.com
