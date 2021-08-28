Cancel
Premier League

Mesut Ozil tweets 'trust the process' after Arsenal defeat to Manchester City

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesut Ozil has been left heartbroken by Arsenal's disastrous 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, tweeting 'Trust the process" with a series of sad emojis. The 32-year-old was bombed out of the squad during his time under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates stadium, before eventually leaving the club in January 2021. His presence caused friction within the fanbase, with supporters taking sides between the creative midfielder and his coach.

Mesut Ozil
Mikel Arteta
Bukayo Saka
#Arsenal#Manchester City#Man City#German#Trust#Spaniard
