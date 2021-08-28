Mesut Ozil tweets 'trust the process' after Arsenal defeat to Manchester City

Financially and personally the Arsenal hierarchy have invested a great deal in Mikel Arteta. They want it to work. It isn't working. Ten years to the day after the 8-2 defeat to Manchester United that is still a scar on Arsenal's heart, everything has changed. The manager, the players, the financial landscape. And nothing has changed. Arsenal are brittle, a cadre of good young players guided by inconsistent veterans who have never shown they can lead by example and a manager whose selections don't display the self confidence of old.