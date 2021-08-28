Cancel
Currituck, NC

Currituck Beach Lighthouse undergoing second leg of restoration work

By Contributed
thecoastlandtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICC-Commonwealth, an expert in restoration and preservation of historic structures, has returned to the Currituck Beach Lighthouse to complete long-awaited work. Last spring, ICC came to Corolla to restore the lower iron belt courses of the 145-year-old lighthouse and to remove cast iron pieces of the roof-supporting cornice system for recasting. Workers left in March of that year with the cornice pieces, brackets and headers that were in the best shape (from the southwest side of the lighthouse) and sent them off to a foundry in Richmond. They planned to return within six weeks with both the original and newly recast pieces to replace and/or repair the system that connects the copper roof to the lantern glass. As COVID-19 began its spread, ICC’s return – and the entire project – was delayed.

Currituck, NC
