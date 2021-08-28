Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

You'd think that high-school sports coverage would be a circulation driver

By Williamsburg Wahoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

I suspect that the staff that's supposedly lacking isn't those covering the events -- they'd often use stringers -- but the editorial staff needed to process the articles. The Progress may have regionalized its editorial staff, combining it (for example) with the Roanoke Times. The effort to wring every cent out of local news organizations has worked to the detriment of any number of local communities.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Sports#Local News#Progress#The Roanoke Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy