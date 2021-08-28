You'd think that high-school sports coverage would be a circulation driver
I suspect that the staff that's supposedly lacking isn't those covering the events -- they'd often use stringers -- but the editorial staff needed to process the articles. The Progress may have regionalized its editorial staff, combining it (for example) with the Roanoke Times. The effort to wring every cent out of local news organizations has worked to the detriment of any number of local communities.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0