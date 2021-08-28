Cancel
Business

Huawei is allowed to use US chips again for car electronics

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US government has granted Huawei trading licenses after the electronics company for auto components is again allowed to buy and use chips from US manufacturers. The Reuters news agency reports and relies on two insider sources. The Chinese company, which actually specializes in telecommunications, has been under a tightened technology embargo since mid-2020 in the course of the trade war between the USA and China: semiconductors were no longer allowed to be delivered to Huawei – a serious blow, as the embargo was not only on the cell phone supplier Qualcomm, but also affects the Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC.

