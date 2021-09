Even though both players are in the NFL now, it seems the entire college football world still wants to talk about the Jake Fromm/Justin Field controversy. The two former Bulldog QBs faced off against each other in the NFL Preseason recently and social media was quick to hammer Kirby Smart for “choosing” Jake Fromm over Justin Fields, who went on to have an outstanding career at Ohio State and was a 1st-round pick to the Chicago Bears in this year’s 2021 NFL Draft.