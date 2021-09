The SNP has indicated that Nicola Sturgeon’s government would be ready to negotiate any proposal to move Trident overseas in the event of Scottish independence, amid reports the nuclear subs could be docked in US or France.The UK’s nuclear deterrent could be moved abroad in the event Scotland opts for a breakaway, according to a report detailing “secret” government contingency plans.Referring to the report in the Financial Times about the possibility of the stockpile being moved overseas, SNP MP Stewart McDonald, the party’s defence spokesperson, said: “An independent Scotland will not be home to nuclear weapons.“Negotiating their removal will be...