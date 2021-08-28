RVNAhealth Back to Backpacks Safety Guide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With kids carrying things like laptops and books to school, their backpacks could be heavier than you might think. As kids head back to school their backpacks could be loaded down with more than ever, put them at a higher risk of back pain. “We do know that improper use of backpacks can lead to joint pain, muscle aches and poor posture,” said Dr. Emeka Nwodim with The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. When it comes to backpack problems, parents need to be aware, and listen to their children, he said. “Some common sense, some practicality. Pay attention to your child lifting...