All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you missed a couple hours of sleep because you had a little too much fun the night before, or your skin just happens to be set up like that, remedying the issue of bags under your eyes is a tale as old as time. For some folks, the solution is as easy as putting a metal spoon in the fridge, waiting a bit, then gently placing the spoons under their eyes. For those who need more dramatic and instantaneous results, there are myriad products promising just that.