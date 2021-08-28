Cancel
Live updates: Illinois 30, Nebraska 22, final

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bret Bielema era is here — and the entire college football world has its eyes on Champaign. Illinois kicks off the 2021 college football season at home against Nebraska at 12:20 p.m. CT Saturday (FOX) against Nebraska in a Week Zero conference matchup against Big Ten West rival Nebraska. Illinois defeated Nebraska 41-23 last season but lost its two previous games against Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost by scores of 54-34 and 42-38, respectively.

