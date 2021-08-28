Stolen Dodge Challenger with children inside crashes into minivan in Detroit, injuring elderly man

It's another summer weekend in Detroit, and that means there's another unfortunate, headline-grabbing Dodge muscle car incident to share. The latest, from police and reported by Fox 2: A 20-year-old man driving a stolen Challenger Scatpack with two kids inside fled and crashed into a minivan Friday afternoon after officers tried to stop him near Fenkell and Meyers. Bystander footage taken after the crash shows the 69-year-old driver of the minivan on a stretcher. Police say the children were unhurt.