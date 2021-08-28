Feel the burn: Coal carrying championship returns to village

I grew up in St Ives, that little Cornish town you might have read about in the last few months. My parents still live there, under strict instructions never to leave so that my brother and I can always claim a free holiday. But with the entire country racing to the A30 this year, full of pent-up wanderlust, St Ives is busier than ever, its narrow cobbled streets buffed to a shine by the relentless footfall. And there have been other changes, longer-lasting and more pervasive than the near-impossibility of booking a table for dinner. These days, a poky ex-fisherman’s cottage can cost as much as a three-bed in London. The last time I visited, I struggled to find a house in the centre that wasn’t a holiday let. My hometown has taken the concept of the tourist industry to – well, truly industrial levels.