Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Feel the burn: Coal carrying championship returns to village

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer prime minister Gordon Brown was in attendance but did not race. Scotland’s coal carrying championship has been held after a five-year hiatus, with former prime minister Gordon Brown on hand to present the prizes. Men, women and children competed in a series of races to carry coal sacks for...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#First Championship#Race#Rbs#National Pride Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Newry, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

2021 North American Wife Carrying Championship At Sunday River

Hey Mainers, you’ve carried her across the threshold, so this should be no biggie! Right?. The Annual North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River, located at 15 South Ridge Road, in Newry, Maine, is a go, on Saturday, October 9th, from 10am-2pm. Celebrate all the fun of this crazy event, with activities for the whole family.
SportsShropshire Star

Paralympic rower Lauren Rowles felt she had ‘the backing of the nation’

Rowles started her sporting career as a wheelchair racer before rowing. Paralympic rower Lauren Rowles has said she felt “the real backing of the nation” after being congratulated by people on the street who watched her gold medal-winning performance at 3am in the UK. Rowles, 23, won the PR2 mixed...
SocietyShropshire Star

Harvie to address crowds as Pride march returns to Glasgow

The city’s first Pride Mardi Gla since 2019 begins on Saturday afternoon. New Scottish Green minister Patrick Harvie will address crowds at Glasgow’s pride march, which returns to the city on Saturday afternoon. The city’s first Pride Mardi Gla since 2019 will begin at Festival Park, with the parade making...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Glasgow Pride march returns for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Most Pride events around the UK in 2021 have been cancelled. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Glasgow as they took part the city’s first Pride celebrations since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Bisexuality was the theme for this year’s Glasgow Pride, which began at Festival Park...
CharitiesBBC

Man born with four kidneys in 1,000 mile charity challenge

A man born with four kidneys is walking from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise money for research. Tom Goodwin was nine-months-old when he received life changing treatment at Bristol Children's Hospital, which left him with three functioning kidneys. Calling himself "Kidney Tom" in tribute to the late Sir...
EnvironmentShropshire Star

Scorching 28C sunshine to hit UK next week

Parts of the country will be on-par with top European holiday destinations such as St Tropez, Mykonos and Faro between Monday and Wednesday. The UK will surge to highs of 28C (82.4F) next week, in a sign that the summer weather is not over yet. Parts of the country will...
CarsShropshire Star

Bulldog supercar back for another tilt at 200mph mark after 40 years

The futuristic Aston Martin Bulldog became the fastest car on the road when it reached 191mph in the early 1980s. A “mythical” 1980s supercar designed to run at more than 200mph has been unveiled following a full restoration. The futuristic Aston Martin Bulldog became the fastest car on the road...
Visual ArtShropshire Star

Community art group helps create national memorial paying tribute to miners

The tribute at the National Memorial Arboretum was unveiled by the Duke of Gloucester on Friday. A National Miners’ Memorial commemorating the men, women and children who worked in the industry and served or died for their country has been unveiled in Staffordshire. Designed by artist Andy DeComyn, the £100,000...
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Why Weymouth is better than my hometown St Ives

I grew up in St Ives, that little Cornish town you might have read about in the last few months. My parents still live there, under strict instructions never to leave so that my brother and I can always claim a free holiday. But with the entire country racing to the A30 this year, full of pent-up wanderlust, St Ives is busier than ever, its narrow cobbled streets buffed to a shine by the relentless footfall. And there have been other changes, longer-lasting and more pervasive than the near-impossibility of booking a table for dinner. These days, a poky ex-fisherman’s cottage can cost as much as a three-bed in London. The last time I visited, I struggled to find a house in the centre that wasn’t a holiday let. My hometown has taken the concept of the tourist industry to – well, truly industrial levels.
CarsShropshire Star

Iconic supercar unveiled after restoration by Bridgnorth firm

One of the world’s rarest cars has been unveiled anew having been restored by a Bridgnorth firm. Two Royal Naval apprentices unveiled the fully restored 1980s Aston Martin Bulldog supercar today. It is now being prepared for its first test runs at a Royal Naval air station, which will ultimately...
U.K.BBC

Austin Mitchell: Funeral of former Grimsby MP held in Bradford

The funeral of former Labour MP Austin Mitchell has taken place in West Yorkshire. Mr Mitchell worked as a television journalist before being elected to the Great Grimsby constituency in 1977. He held the seat until 2015. He died at the age of 86 in Leeds General Infirmary on 18...
PoliticsShropshire Star

Chaplain reads out Queen’s good wishes as she misses military event

The head of state was due to travel by helicopter to the event in Edinburgh but cancelled due to predicted bad weather. The Queen has sent her “warmest good wishes” from Balmoral to those attending a service marking the 50th anniversary of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. The head of...
PoliticsBBC

Afghanistan: Councils prepare to offer homes to refugees

Ministers say 8,000 Afghans who worked with British forces in Afghanistan have come to the UK. Where will they live?. The government is talking to councils about how many could be resettled in their areas and says it wants a fair distribution across the UK. The Home Office is seeking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy