Keene football laying the groundwork in 2021

John McFarlin said they are dedicated to building the football program at Keene the right way, which is one reason why they're starting as a six-man program instead of moving too quickly by trying to join the 11-man ranks. A.J. Crisp

Editor's note: This season preview article is published in the 2021 Johnson County GRIDIRON Guide.

It wasn’t that long ago that Keene ISD athletics was basically cross country, volleyball and basketball. After recently adding baseball, softball, soccer and putting an emphasis on individual sports like tennis and golf, Keene is now dipping its toes into Texas high school football, beginning with the 2021 season.

While the Chargers are set to kick off their football journey this season, it’s going to be a long-term building process.

Keene is starting as an independent six-man program playing an outlaw schedule for three years to introduce the sport and hopefully build participation numbers. From there, the plan is to transition into an 11-man program and play two years on a junior-varsity schedule with hopes of playing 11-man varsity football in a UIL district in 2026.

Keene Coach John McFarlin said through the first few weeks of practice and one scrimmage, all the reasons why they decided to start as a six-man program have been confirmed.

“We made the decision to go six-man due to lack of experience and we knew our numbers weren’t going to be great,” McFarlin said. “When you see our kids at the varsity level, this is good for us because we’re able to focus in on smaller aspects of the game, fewer positions and trying to take advantage of what we do have right now, which is speed and athleticism. The biggest takeaway for us as a school district [during the first scrimmage Aug. 13] was watching our kids get excited about playing. The reaction on the boys’ faces as they settled in justified us going ahead and pursuing football now even though our numbers aren’t quite ready for it.”

Keene ISD Superintendent Ricky Stephens said he’s had students and people in the community consistently asking him about football since he first arrived in Keene nine years ago.

“The first week I was on the job, a school board member’s son — who was a junior at the time — walked up to me and said, ‘So, are we starting football?’” Stephens said. “Almost every time somebody moves in, their first question is, ‘When are you going to start football?’ A lot of the old timers in the community mention how much they’d love to have football, even though their kids aren’t in school anymore. I think it’s going to give our kids a sense of pride in the fall ... and it will be a source of pride for our town.”

The Chargers enter the 2021 season knowing they’re laying the groundwork for the future.

“This season is about getting the game of football introduced to our student athletes, to our school and to our community,” McFarlin said. “Our numbers are going to grow and so what we’re able to do right now is build a foundation for that. We’ve got kids who didn’t learn the basics when they were in second or third or fourth grade. They’re learning them now. This year is about laying the foundation and doing it correctly so we can build on it each year so when we do progress to varsity UIL football, the groundwork’s been laid properly and we’re ready to be as successful as we can be when we get to that point.”

Leading the way for Keene in 2021 will be sophomore quarterback Christian Hensley, one of only a couple players with prior football experience.

“Christian Hensley played football in junior high before he moved to Keene last year,” McFarlin said. “Christian’s a smart kid in general but you can tell he has football savvy to him. He’s just a football player. He understands what everyone is supposed to be doing. He throws a good football and he doesn’t mind lead blocking, which in our system the QB has to lead block quite a bit. He leads by example and the kids trust him because they know he knows what he’s talking about. As a sophomore, he’s already developed into the leader of our program.”

Other key players to keep an eye on for the Chargers this year are junior running back/linebacker Rylan Crane and junior fullback/linebacker Noah Lewis.

“Rylan Crane is kind of our workhorse on both sides of the ball,” McFarlin said. “He has a little bit of experience playing. He’s our main one when it comes to looking for contact right now.

“Noah is one of our fastest-learning players. He’s someone who has never played and didn’t really want to come out. He didn’t want anything to do with it to begin with but every day he gets more comfortable with it. He scored a couple touchdowns for us in the scrimmage and did a good job getting in backfield defensively. For someone who’s never played and didn’t want to, he’s progressing really well.”

For the Chargers to experience any success right off the bat, their hope is to find ways to get the ball to their playmakers in space offensively and then get all six defenders to the ball carrier defensively.

“Our goal offensively is to try to find ways to get our guys the ball in space where they can have an open field,” said McFarlin, who used to be head football coach at Blum. “We ran that system at Blum with good athletes. It will work for us if we can get the timing down. It just takes reps and game experience. Even at Blum, it was a couple years before we executed it at a high level. If we can get it to our guys in space, we feel like we can do well offensively.

“Defensively, it’s going to be important that our guys understand the concept of gang tackling. We’re going to have to pursue the ball with all six guys and get them wrapped up. We don’t have many who can make a one-on-one play just yet, so it’s important that we’re all pursuing.”