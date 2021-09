Ingram carried the ball seven times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over the Cowboys. The veteran running back got the start for Houston and finished up the team's opening drive by scoring from two yards out, giving the Texans their only offensive TD of the night. Ingram only saw action in the first quarter but still split snaps and touches with Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson, and while the goal-line carry is promising it came one play after Lindsay got a chance from the four-yard line. This is shaping up to be a true backfield committee during the regular season, which would put a very firm ceiling on Ingram's fantasy value.