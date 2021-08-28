Cancel
NFL

Eagles acquire Gardner Minshew from Jaguars for conditional draft pick

Sportsnet.ca
 7 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022. To make room on their roster, the Eagles released quarterback Nick Mullens. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the pick can become a fifth-round pick if Minshew plays more than 50...

www.sportsnet.ca

Joe Flacco
Adam Schefter
#The Eagles#The Pick#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Football
Sports
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars sign Devin Smith after trading Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia Eagles

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are making major moves ahead of next month's season opener and stealing some of college football's opening-weekend thunder along with them. Shortly after trading quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jaguars announced the signing of former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.
NFLAtlantic City Press

Eagles trade for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew, putting Joe Flacco's roster spot in jeopardy

The Philadelphia Eagles strengthened their backup quarterback depth Saturday, trading a conditional late-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Gardner Minshew. The pick is a conditional sixth-rounder in the 2022 draft that becomes a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of the team's offensive snaps in three games this...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Gardner Minshew will be wearing a different jersey number with the Eagles

After previously wearing No. 15 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gardner Minshew will now wear the No. 10 jersey with the Philadelphia Eagles. At least, that’s what the Eagles’ official roster page indicates. Minshew obviously couldn’t retain his old number since No. 15 is retired in Philly for Pro Football Hall...
NFLNBC Philadelphia

Eagles Trade for Gardner Minshew, Release Nick Mullens

Eagles acquire Minshew, release Mullens in QB shuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles shuffled their quarterback room Saturday morning, acquiring Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and releasing Nick Mullens. The Eagles announced that they had traded a conditional 2022 pick to the Jaguars for Minshew and also released...
NFLCBS Sports

Gardner Minshew trade grades: Eagles, Jaguars get high marks for 53-man roster deadline deal

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off one of the surprising trades on Saturday afternoon as 53-man roster cutdown day is approaching this week. Hours after the team's preseason finale vs. the New York Jets, Philadelphia sent a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Gardner Minshew. The pick for Jacksonville can upgrade to a 2022 fifth-round pick if Minshew plays at least 50% of the snaps in three games this season.
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon offers scouting report on former foe-turned-Philly QB Gardner Minshew

It’s easy to understand why two former Indianapolis Colts coaches would want former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew on the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon got a front-row seat to watch Minshew at his best in the AFC South. In the two games that Minshew played against the Colts during his two-year stint with the Jaguars, Jacksonville was 2-0 and the quarterback threw for 468 passing yards and six touchdowns, while completing 78% of his passes and only tossing one interception.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Gardner Minshew, Eagles, Washington, Antonio Gibson

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RT La’el Collins (neck) will not practice on Friday and they are currently monitoring his condition: “We’re in a holding pattern.” (Jon Machota) McCarthy said they want to avoid moving RG Zack Martin to right tackle in case Collins is unavailable: “I would hope that...
NFLFox News

Eagles 2021 season simulation predicts which QB will fare better – Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback situation appears to be set in stone – at least for the first week of the season. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni named Jalen Hurts the starter for the team’s first game of the 2021 season against the Atlanta Falcons. Hurts was given the starting job but might have some pressure on him to perform well since second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II is now backing him up.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles pull off surprising trade but don’t gain much

Well, this one came out of nowhere. On the final day that teams are granted to announce who’s made their 53-man roster, the Philadelphia Eagles announce a trade. Calm down. We’re not talking about Zach Ertz, Derek Barnett, or Andre Dillard. Believe it or not, Howie Roseman has found draft...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLfastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFLNew York Post

Patriots announcer apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ Cam Newton comment

The Patriots’ radio color commentator apologized Sunday after he was criticized for suggesting quarterback Cam Newton was distracted by rap music at practice last week. “That’s something I know that’s drawn attention for being racially insensitive,” Scott Zolak, a former backup quarterback for the Patriots, said before New England beat the Giants in the preseason finale Sunday night. “I’m sorry for that comment. I didn’t need to make that comment.”

