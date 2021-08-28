Cancel
Jets position battles: Who has the edge after New York's preseason finale?

By Tyler Calvaruso
 7 days ago
The Jets survived their preseason finale against the Eagles without a loss, but the long-lasting impact of New York’s tie against Philadelphia will go far beyond the final score.

Gang Green’s third preseason clash provided one last look at the many ongoing position battles at One Jets Drive. With numerous spots up for grabs on both sides of the ball, New York’s annual preseason matchup with the Eagles told the story of which players are currently winning those fights and which players have some ground to make up if they want to secure a place on the 53-man roster or a higher spot on the depth chart.

Here is the latest on the Jets’ position battles with roster cuts quickly approaching.

No. 2 Quarterback

Zach Wilson and Mike White sat out New York’s preseason finale, leaving Josh Johnson to make a surprise start. The veteran made the most of the opportunity, going 7-8 for 73 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Johnson likely won’t usurp White on the depth chart for the backup gig, but the 35-year-old showed he can still get the job done when his number is called with his play against the Eagles.

Running Back

Michael Carter rushed for just 12 yards on seven carries in his worst professional performance to date, but Ty Johnson more than made up for that with 53 rushing yards and a touchdown. Johnson hasn’t gotten a ton of attention this offseason because of Carter and Tevin Coleman, but he is as good as any player on New York’s running back depth chart. The Maryland product will play a prominent role in Matt LaFleur’s rushing attack throughout the regular season.

Wide Receiver

It looks like Braxton Berrios’ roster spot is all but locked up. Berrios was used as a return man throughout Friday night and barely played offense — likely in an effort to protect him ahead of the regular season. Vyncint Smith, meanwhile, played nearly the entire game and caught two of four targets for 32 yards. He also returned four kicks. If the Jets take seven wide receivers — which is entirely possible at this point — Smith likely won’t have a ton to worry about on cutdown day.

Tight End

Kenny Yeboah’s chances of making the Jets’ 53-man roster did a complete 180 in just a few hours, as the undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss put together a monster four-catch, 100-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Eagles. Yeboah’s Hail Mary grab as time expired was the highlight of New York’s preseason finale, but his overall performance against Philadelphia might have been enough for him to secure a roster spot at the last possible second.

Defensive End

New York’s preseason finale had little bearing on the starting right end competition. Ronald Blair and Jabari Zuniga didn’t play, Bryce Huff played sparingly, and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. saw just a handful of meaningful snaps. The Jets will likely go about replacing Carl Lawson on a rotational basis featuring at least three — if not all four — of those players.

Linebacker

Noah Dawkins registered just one tackle and one pass deflection that was almost an interception, but likely did enough to hold down his spot on the 53-man roster. Del’Shawn Phillips gave Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich something to think about with a six-tackle performance, though.

Cornerback

Isaiah Dunn struggled again, putting his place on the Jets’ 53-man roster in peril. It’s going to be a close call for the undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, as his recent stretch of poor play could potentially open the door for Lamar Jackson to make the team.

Kicker

This one-man competition is likely over after Ammendola drained a 31-yard field goal attempt and his two extra-point attempts against the Eagles. Ammendola was nothing but solid throughout the preseason and has earned New York’s kicker job. He gave the Jets zero reason to add a veteran.

