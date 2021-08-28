Cancel
Phillips 66 completes shutdown of Alliance, Louisiana refinery ahead of Ida -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 completed the shutdown of its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday in preparation for the Sunday landfall of Hurricane Ida, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Phillips 66 spokesman Bernardo Fallas, while not mentioning the Alliance refinery specifically, said in an email on Saturday, “Everything has gone/is going as planned.” The company announced on Friday afternoon it would shut the Alliance refinery because of the threat from Ida. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Marguerita Choy)

