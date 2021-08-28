Cancel
John Cena Speaks on Dave Bautista’s Comment About Not Wanting to Star in a Movie with Him

By Michael Freeman
 7 days ago
Both respectable WWE stars and actors, Dave Bautista curiously said earlier this year he wouldn’t want to star in a movie with John Cena. Cena recently responded to Bautista’s comment to Esquire.

Back in June, a fan suggested John Cena, The Rock, and Dave Bautista all star in a film together. Quickly refuting the suggestion, Bautista tweeted “Nah, I’m good!!!” Elaborating his position on the matter, Bautista posted a collage on Twitter.

“I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal,” the actor writes.

Starring in Esquire’s “Explain This” series, Cena recently responded to Bautista’s comments at length.

“I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor. He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And he is so dedicated to his characters. And really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity.”

John Cena goes on to say he respects Bautista and the man is one of the nicest he has met.

“I 100 percent understand that. Dave is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet and one of the most generous guys you’ll ever meet. I don’t have any beef with Dave and I really genuinely think Dave doesn’t have any beef with me. He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that.”

Dave Bautista Wants To Star In A Buddy Cop Movie With Jason Momoa

While Dave Bautista may not want to star with Cena in a movie, he’s more than excited to try something with Jason Momoa. Originally throwing the idea out on Twitter, Bautista claims the movie “sells itself.

Shortly after posting the idea on Twitter, Momoa said he received a text about the concept. Momoa shared his enthusiasm, talking about his reaction on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last week.

“I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film.’ We love each other, you know, obviously, we met on ‘See’, we’re on ‘Dune’ together, so I said absolutely. And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m like, ‘I got an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

It’s lamentable a movie with Bautista and Cena doesn’t seem to be in the cards, but one with the former and Momoa promises to be entertaining.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

