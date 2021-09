Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first England call-up, as Gareth Southgate named his 25-man squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.England take on Hungary on 2 September, Andorra on 5 September and Poland on 8 September as they continue their qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate’s side currently lead their qualifying group with three wins from three.Bamford played in all of Leeds’ Premier League games last season as they returned to the top flight following a 16-year absence, and the 27-year-old impressed while scoring 17 times and recording eight...