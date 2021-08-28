Live updates: Illinois defeats Nebraska, 30-22

Here are things to watch in the Southeastern Conference in Week 1:. Two high-level SEC-ACC matchups start the season with No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami in Atlanta and No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson at Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s difficult to label season-openers as crucial, but the losers will be on a season-long alert not to lose again or risk having their College Football Playoff aspirations dashed. The Crimson Tide have eight new faces on offense after losing such stars as quarterback Mac Jones, tailback Najee Harris and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner. Miami is seeking that signature win it used to rack up regularly as college football’s power program. Expectations at Georgia are high and could implode immediately with a loss to the Tigers, who are looking for their seventh straight ACC championship. The game features a matchup between high-school rivals in Bulldogs QB J.T. Daniels and Clemson’s new starter in quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who sat behind NFL No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers are also minus two-time ACC player of the year in Travis Etienne.