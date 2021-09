What defines the “golf season” depends on whom you ask. West Coasters are blessed with endless opportunity. Those residing in the Northeast are looking at, if they’re lucky, late March to early November. For casual golf fans, the year begins with the Masters intro music and ends with the presentation of the claret jug. The PGA Tour has completely disregarded the Gregorian calendar in favor of a dizzying carousel of events dubbed the “wraparound season.” It’s all a matter of perspective, and with no clear answer we’re inclined to orient around the world’s premier tour.