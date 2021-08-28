Star Wars Games Ranked

1. K-2SO Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, K-2SO was a one-droid wrecking machine working for the Rebel Alliance. Originally starting service as a standard Imperial KX security droid, he had all the lethal characteristics of his series — larger than human proportions, athletic agility, and the ability to use weapons or just pulverize enemies with his bare fists. Reprogrammed to work for the Rebellion, Kaytoo became a perfect insertion agent, able to blend in at Imperial installations, where KX enforcers often had autonomous roles. Once inside, he could carry out his own missions undetected, or turn the tables on unsuspecting stormtroopers in a fight. Kaytoo also served as a Cassian Andor’s co-pilot and helped in the liberation of Jyn Erso from Imperial custody and in attacks on Imperial forces on Jedha. On Scarif, he met a noble end, sacrificing himself to hold off stormtroopers at a choke point while giving Jyn and Cassian access to the data nodes that housed the Death Star plans. While not infiltrators like Kaytoo, regular KX security droids proved to be a challenge in combat even to lightsaber-wielding fighters like Cal Kestis, though they could have their programming overwritten by sneaky droids.