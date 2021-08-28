Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Wars Games Ranked

By Autumn Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter writing this list I am confronted with the fact that the best Star Wars games came out decades ago. Will new ones succeed them? Maybe. Recent titles certainly offer something I want in the galaxy far, far away, but nothing captures the magic of Star Wars as my memories of what flying a starfighter felt like on a fuzzy CRT screen. The best Star Wars game is undoubtedly the one you played most as a kid. The best ones of late? Those are the ones that remind you most of your childhood memories with the series.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Star Wars Games#Video Game#Game Feel#Psp#Pandemic Studios#Republic Commando Pc#The Grand Army#Ios#Dos#The Imperial Navy#Rebel#Empire#Dark Troopers#Star Wars Rogue Squadron#Souls#Polish#Mac Empire At War#Imperial#Dreamcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

How Maul became the best Star Wars villain

When Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace hit theaters in 1999, moviegoers were instantly captivated by the mysterious, tattooed Sith known as Darth Maul. Fans didn’t know much about him beyond his game-changing double-bladed lightsaber, and many were left disappointed with his apparent defeat at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It seemed Maul would be just another two-dimensional movie villain, with a cool aesthetic and no motives beyond hatred for the good guys.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - God Mode v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

God Mode is a mod for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, created by AlexPo. God mode only applies when playing in the Story Mode difficulty. Unzip the zip and place the pak file in Jedi Fallen Order\SwGame\Content\Paks. Last update: Saturday, August 21, 2021. Genre: Action. File size: 1.6 KB.
Video GamesComicBook

This Star Wars The Mandalorian Fan Game Looks Too Good to be True

The Mandalorian might be the biggest thing to happen to Star Wars since The Empire Strikes Back, but sadly the series hasn't received its own video game yet. There have been rumors about a project, and an awesome new video that has appeared online seems to have even fooled some into thinking that this is the real thing. However, Sumo Digital's Jack Chapman has pointed out on Twitter that this seems to be an Unreal Engine 4 project made "using a package called ALS." Regardless of its authenticity, it's very cool, and fans of the show will definitely want to check out the video at the top of this page!
Video GamesStarWars.com

10 of the Deadliest Droids in Star Wars

1. K-2SO Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, K-2SO was a one-droid wrecking machine working for the Rebel Alliance. Originally starting service as a standard Imperial KX security droid, he had all the lethal characteristics of his series — larger than human proportions, athletic agility, and the ability to use weapons or just pulverize enemies with his bare fists. Reprogrammed to work for the Rebellion, Kaytoo became a perfect insertion agent, able to blend in at Imperial installations, where KX enforcers often had autonomous roles. Once inside, he could carry out his own missions undetected, or turn the tables on unsuspecting stormtroopers in a fight. Kaytoo also served as a Cassian Andor’s co-pilot and helped in the liberation of Jyn Erso from Imperial custody and in attacks on Imperial forces on Jedha. On Scarif, he met a noble end, sacrificing himself to hold off stormtroopers at a choke point while giving Jyn and Cassian access to the data nodes that housed the Death Star plans. While not infiltrators like Kaytoo, regular KX security droids proved to be a challenge in combat even to lightsaber-wielding fighters like Cal Kestis, though they could have their programming overwritten by sneaky droids.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

How Overwatch and The Clone Wars inspired the breathtaking Star Wars Redemption

Earlier this month, the breathtaking trailer for Star Wars Redemption dropped. The project, focused on a female Jedi named Mevenn at the head of her own squad of troopers during the Clone Wars, shows off animation slick enough to pass as an official Lucasfilm effort. With would-be players grinding file-sharing services to a halt, and breaking their own PCs in an attempt to check out a playable demo, Redemption might have passed as a real Star Wars project. In reality, the entire thing was made by a tiny group of fans in their spare time.
Video Gamesfargounderground.com

Video Game Club – Star Wars Battlefront

The F/M Area Youth Video Game Club is the first official video game club for students of all ages. It is a group that connects kids of similar ages with each other to play games together in a safe environment. Each two hour meetup starts with introductions and a focused game, often times with a fun challenge! The 2nd hour we move to open play, and kids can play any game they want, as long as it is T rated or lower.
Moviesepicstream.com

Why the Last 4 Episodes of The Clone Wars is the Best Star Wars Movie

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. There’s a lot to choose from when it comes to Star Wars movies, whether it’s anything in The Skywalker Saga or one of the spin-offs. But it’s easy to forget about 2008’s theatrical release Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which is part of the show with the same name. Despite being met with a lot of criticism, the film isn’t all that bad, though its plot about rescuing Jabba the Hutt’s son is paper-thin at best.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Germany filters and classifies several Star Wars games already digitally edited

Several classic Star Wars titles that are already on sale in digital format have appeared on a list by the USK, the body that classifies video games in Germany. According to this listing, THQ Nordic will reissue several productions of yesteryear in various packs. These are products like Star Wars: Jedi Knight o Star Wars Episodio I Racer, for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. They are the following:
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian, recreated as a fake video game in Unreal Engine 4

The cancellation of Star Wars 1313 shattered all illusions of seeing a video game starring a bounty hunter again. The premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first live-action series based on the galactic saga, has restored hope, especially when what looked like a possible new video game leaked online inspired by the history of Mando. However, the reality is that it is a video created by a fan, which has been validated by Unreal Engine 4 as a cover letter for possible job opportunities.
Movies/Film

Star Wars Movie Villains Ranked Least To Most Powerful

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the battle between the light and dark side of the Force raged on. While Star Wars may be known for its many Force-sensitive heroes, it would be nothing without the numerous villains that make up its cinematic universe. Interstellar gangsters, simpering bureaucrats, corrupt politicians, and the avatars of ancient, unknowable evils — you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy than the Star Wars universe.
Video GamesApple Insider

'Lego Star Wars Battles' strategy game coming soon to Apple Arcade

"Lego Star Wars Battles" is a real-time strategy game filled with iconic locations and characters from the franchise, coming soon to Apple Arcade. Collect and upgrade "Lego Star Wars" characters, troops, and vehicles to create light and dark side armies. This real-time strategy game offers player-versus-player real-time multiplayer matches spanning multiple eras of the "Star Wars" franchise. TT Games hasn't provided a release date, but Apple Arcade games tend to launch within a month of being added to the pre-order list. Apple Arcade subscribers can go ahead and "Get" the game, so it automatically downloads to their device once it launches.
TV Series/Film

Ranking Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1 Episodes From Worst To Best

The members of the Bad Batch, also known as Clone Force 99, are not like the other clone soldiers of the Star Wars prequel era. Introduced back in the final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, they're an elite squad of clones with genetic mutations. They have the same Jango Fett DNA as regular clone soldiers ("the regs"), but possess special qualities as well. Their leader, Hunter, senses electromagnetic fields. Wrecker is brutishly muscular. Crosshair has the enhanced sight of a sharpshooter, Tech is a whiz with machines, and Echo (the only "non-mutant" in the group) lives with a cybernetic body due to Separatist abuse.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple Arcade will get an exclusive Lego Star Wars game

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga won’t arrive until next spring, so we have to wait for that. However, another game from the franchise is coming soon, an Apple Arcade exclusive. Lego Star Wars Battles will be a real-time strategy game that pits players against each other in one-on-one showdowns. Star Wars style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy