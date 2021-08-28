Cancel
Politics

Private groups rescue Afghan allies as evacuation deadline nears

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Veteran Jason Redman of Task Force Pineapple explains the ‘virtual underground railroad’ they’ve implemented to evacuate an estimated 630 Americans and allies from Kabul.

www.cnn.com

#Underground Railroad#Kabul#Veteran#Americans#Task Force Pineapple
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan

UK foreign secretary traveling to Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will visit Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan, according to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Raab will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on “the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral matters,” the...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

White supremacist praise of the Taliban takeover concerns US officials

(CNN) — As the United States-backed government in Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and US troops raced to leave the country, White supremacist and anti-government extremists have expressed admiration for what the Taliban accomplished, a worrying development for US officials who have been grappling with the threat of domestic violent extremism.
Real EstateCNN

One reason house prices could stay sky-high

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Last month, Before the Bell observed early signs that the red-hot global housing market could be starting to cool, as elevated prices appeared to hurt demand and home improvement spending eased.
Military
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
Relationship Advice

Report: Afghan Women Forced into Marriages with Men Eligible for Evacuation

Afghan women were reportedly forced into marriages with men who were eligible for evacuation from the country, CNN reported Thursday. U.S. officials notified the State Department about some Afghan women and girls showing up with men pretending to be their husbands or after being forced into marriages with men eligible for evacuation, two sources familiar with the matter reportedly told CNN.
Military

Fact-check: Did a veteran group rescue Afghan allies 'behind Biden's back'?

The Gateway Pundit: U.S. veteran group rescued Afghan allies “behind Biden’s back.”. Here's why: A headline on the conservative website Gateway Pundit claimed that American veterans rescued people in Afghanistan without the knowledge of President Joe Biden, stating:. "Operation ‘Pineapple Express’ – Rogue Team of Retired US Vets Rescue Afghan...
Politics

Kabul airport mission expands into city as evacuation deadline nears

With 5,800 troops on the ground and flights leaving on average every hour, the U.S. for the first time on Sunday exceeded its previous daily evacuation ceiling, flying out just under 11,000 Americans, third-country nationals and vulnerable Afghans, the deputy director of the Joint Staff for regional operations told reporters on Monday.
U.S. Politics

Blinken Says ‘There Is No Deadline’ on US Helping Evacuate Americans, Afghan Allies: ‘That Effort Will Continue Every Day’ Past 8/31

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. will continue efforts to help evacuations past the August 31st Afghanistan withdrawal deadline. Blinken said in his press conference the United States believes up to 1500 Americans remain in Afghanistan — that they are in contact with 500 and reaching out to 1000 others to verify their status.
Politics
Fox News

Afghan allies trapped behind Taliban lines turn to prayers and unofficial channels as Aug. 31 deadline nears

Chaos, confusion and terror have marked the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal over the past week, with Americans and Afghan allies pleading for help escaping Taliban-controlled Kabul and uncertainty at the city’s U.S.-held airport. And with special immigrant visa applicants cut off from escape by Taliban checkpoints, retired Marine Corps Sgt....

