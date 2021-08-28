Private groups rescue Afghan allies as evacuation deadline nears
Veteran Jason Redman of Task Force Pineapple explains the ‘virtual underground railroad’ they’ve implemented to evacuate an estimated 630 Americans and allies from Kabul.www.cnn.com
Veteran Jason Redman of Task Force Pineapple explains the ‘virtual underground railroad’ they’ve implemented to evacuate an estimated 630 Americans and allies from Kabul.www.cnn.com
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0