Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Opinion: $215 M Cal Recall Election is Baseless, Trump-Backed Power Grab

By BVN
Posted by 
Black Voice News
Black Voice News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rep. Barbara Lee | U.S. Congresswoman (D-CA’s 13th Congressional District) Just as it seemed we as a country were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we find ourselves faced with another challenge as the Delta variant of the virus spreads more rapidly throughout our communities. On top of the pandemic, we are also heading into another fire season while many of our neighbors remain unhoused. We know that low-income Californians, people of color and women who take care of their families while also providing essential care for others are feeling a disproportionate share of these burdens.

blackvoicenews.com

Comments / 0

Black Voice News

Black Voice News

Riverside, CA
308
Followers
241
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recall Election#Democratic Elections#Baseless#Californians#Republicans#African American#Covid#House Of Representatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
California StateNBC News

California's Newsom recall election brings out the haters. But voters deserve this power.

Recall fever has struck again. California is set to decide on Sept. 14 whether to kick out Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state’s second chief executive in the last 18 years, and the third governor in the nation, to face a recall vote. Voters are now paying much greater attention to the “Grand Bounce,” as the maneuver was once humorously called, and many, especially Democrats, do not like what they see.
California Statethepioneeronline.com

The California Gubernatorial Recall Election

The Importance of Voter Turnout and the Upcoming Recall Election with CSUEB Political Science Professors, Dr. Danvy Le and Dr. Elizabeth Bergman. The Republican-backed recall election to remove California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Republicans in California have disagreed with many of Newsom’s progressive initiatives...
California StatePetaluma 360

Cal Matters: The celebrity factor in California’s recall election

Many Californians laughed out loud back in 1998, when Minnesota voters by a wide margin elected longtime professional wrestler and sometime talk show host Jesse Ventura their governor. But almost exactly five years later, those same Californians by a wide margin made longtime movie muscleman Arnold Schwarzenegger their Governator and...
California Stateindybay.org

DSA backs Newsom and Democratic Party in California recall election

David Moore—California gubernatorial candidate of the Socialist Equality Party at the World Socialist Web Site. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is supporting the Democratic Party and right-wing Governor Gavin Newsom in the California recall election and presenting the corporate stooge as an agent of progress. The recall takes place...
Los Angeles, CAtheavtimes.com

Judge refuses to halt recall election

A Los Angeles federal judge Friday denied a bid to have the gubernatorial recall election called off or the ballot drastically changed before the Sept. 14 deadline to cast votes. The lawsuit on behalf of plaintiffs Rex Julian Beaber and A.W. Clark seeks a preliminary injunction to halt the recall...
HomelessPosted by
Black Voice News

Recall Election Heats Up: Gov. Newsom Trades Fire With Larry Elder

Until recently, Gov. Newsom’s strategy for responding to the litany of attacks he’s received from Larry Elder, the Republican frontrunner in the upcoming Sept. 14 recall election has been to not respond directly to them. Newsom’s responses have focused on his accomplishments, indirectly alluding to Elder’s attacks, and especially warning...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.

Comments / 0

Community Policy