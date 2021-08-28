Cancel
Officials: 6th person found dead after N. Carolina flooding

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CRUSO, N.C. (AP) — A sixth and final victim has been found dead after flooding last week in western North Carolina from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

The body of John “Jack” Krolak, 74, of Cruso, was located by search teams and positively identified by his family, Haywood County Emergency Services spokesperson Allison Richmond said in a statement Friday, according to TV station WLOS.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the recovery of the final missing victim of the flooding resulting from Tropical Storm Fred that occurred on August 17,” Richmond said.

Gov. Roy Cooper has asked President Joe Biden to issue a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina over the flooding.

Torrential rains — with reports of over 20 inches in some areas — and their aftermath led to infrastructure damages estimated to exceed $20 million alone across the region, Cooper’s office said.

Five others from the town of Cruso who were previously found dead were identified as: Frank Lauer Sr., 74; Frank Mungo, 86; Franklin McKenzie, 68; Judy Mason, 73; and Charlene Mungo, 83.

