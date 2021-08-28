Cancel
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX delays resupply mission launch to Sunday morning

By Daniel Vargas
 7 days ago
Cape Canaveral, Fla. — Even with 40% percent of favorable weather conditions, SpaceX had hoped to launch a Falcon 9 from our Space Coast Saturday morning.

Alas, it was not meant to be due to the rain, which forced the company to delay the launch until Sunday. Weather conditions are 60 percent favorable for Sunday’s launch at 3:14 a.m., which if successful, will send a Cargo Dragon spacecraft into orbit, which will eventually send much needed supplies to the International Space Station.

You can find more information, including how to see the launch here.

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

