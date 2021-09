During the lockdowns caused by COVID-19, families and friends have been getting creative to hug. In Japan—like most of the world—holding your loved ones close is still risky, particularly for the elderly or immunocompromised. Travel is also limited. Luckily, the Kome no Zoto Yoshimiya rice shop has created a sweet solution to involve families (no matter how far) in the big moments of life. Naruo Ono—owner of the Kitakyushu-based shop—creates decorative rice bags in the exact birth weights of newborn babies so that their extended families can get the joy of holding a new arrival.