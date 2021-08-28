Cancel
Lac Qui Parle County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lac qui Parle by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lac qui Parle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LAC QUI PARLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Lac Qui Parle County, MN
State
Minnesota State
#Thunderstorm#Central Minnesota#Extreme Weather#Lac Qui Parle
