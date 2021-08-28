Cancel
Huge Lando Norris crash red-flags 2021 Belgian GP qualifying

By James Elson
motorsportmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge crash for Lando Norris brought out the red flag at the start of Q3 for 2021 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, the Brit having dominating the session up to that point. Conditions were treacherous throughout the whole of qualifying, at times easing off, but the heavens opened fully just before Q3. Sebastian Vettel questioned why the session was not being red-flagged due to the adverse conditions, as he was soon justified in his stance.

