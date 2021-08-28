Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

Rockford names women to lead city’s police, fire departments

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Women will serve as chiefs of the Rockford police and fire departments, marking a first for each department in the city’s history.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously this past week to hire Carla Redd to lead the Rockford Police Department and Michele Pankow as the city’s next Fire Department chief.

Mayor Tom McNamara said he “could not be more proud or more excited” to work with the new leaders, who each have served in their Rockford departments since the 1990s.

Redd is currently serving as assistant deputy chief. She joined the police department in 1998 and has worked as a patrol officer, detective and sergeant. In 2015 she became the first Black woman to hold a command rank as a lieutenant.

Pankow joined the fire department in 1992 and in 2016 became the first woman to become a division chief for the department. She most recently has been division chief of operations.

Redd replaces former Chief Dan O’Shea, who resigned in April after five years in the post. Former Fire Chief Derek Bergsten announced in March he was leaving the department after 12 years to become chief for a Colorado community.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

557K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Ap#Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Maryland officer suspended after hit-and-run

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police department says an officer has been suspended while it investigates his suspected role in a hit-and-run while driving an unmarked police cruiser. The Prince George’s County Police Department issued a news release Saturday saying that officers responded Friday night to a report...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman

HULL, Iowa (AP) — A man has been arrested after a woman was killed when her bicycle was hit by a truck in northwest Iowa. Lorna Moss, 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was riding her bike Friday evening about 2 miles north of Hull when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by Seth De Jong, 27, of Doon, the Sioux Center Sheriff’s office said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy